Mumbai: Pods, to wait in comfort at Mumbai Central stn

Travelling by train on a short business trip, or taking a group of students on a tour? Pod rooms at stations are here to make your journey more comfortable. On November 17, the Indian Railways officially inaugurated the Pod hotel on the first floor of Mumbai Central station. Owing to a possibility that passengers might perceive its tariff to be on a higher side, the railway authorities are already mulling the introduction of a new tariff of Rs 499 for six hours.

The concept of Pod retiring rooms was commissioned by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with the Indian Railways. The categories include classic, ladies only, private pods and ones for the specially abled. As of now, there are 30 Pods, with seven of them (classic and ladies only) with a tariff of Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours.

Ten other Pods will be available for Rs 1,249 for 12 hours and 2,499 for 24 hours. The ones for the specially abled will be larger in size due to additional amenities and steeper price. While anyone can book them for Rs 2,999 for 24 hours and Rs 1,499 for 12 hours, the specially abled passengers can book them at 50 per cent discount. Cancellations will cost the passenger 50 per cent of the tariff. The facilities include TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner and air filter vents, reading lights in addition to interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors, DND indicators and wifi.

On Wednesday, the Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve inaugurated these Pods along with other passenger amenities to the tune of Rs 230 crore. The event was attended by BJP leaders but skipped by ministers and political leaders from the Shiv Sena.

Besides, Danve also also inaugurated a coach-themed restaurant at CSMT and an executive waiting hall at CSMT and Mumbai Central stations. A reconstructed Frere ROB near Grant Road station and an integrated surveillance system on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway were also inaugurated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:01 AM IST