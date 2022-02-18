Mumbai: POCSO court orders probe after complaint over director Mahesh Manjrekar’s movie trailer

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday ordered a probe over a complaint against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi movie ‘Varan Bhaat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’s trailer for obscene content involving children.

In a complaint before the special court through advocate Prakash Salsingikar, the complainant Seema Deshpande, an office-bearer at a women’s NGO, had complained against the abusive language used by children and suggestive sexually loaded content involving children shown in the movie’s trailer.

She had stated that she had approached the court as the Cyber police station and Mahim police station where she had complained about it, had both not registered an offence.

She said she had then forwarded the complaint to the DCP of the Zone, but in vain, she stated. The complainant had sought that the court directs the registration of an FIR.

