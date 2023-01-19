Mumbai: PM Modi inaugurates Metro lines, infra projects; says 'Shinde-Fadnavis pair will fulfil dreams of Mumbaikars'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BKC ground in Mumbai. | Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the inaugural event for two metro lines, gave a thumbs up to the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state as he said the pair would fulfil all dreams of Mumbaikars.

PM Inaugurates several development projects

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects, including the two lines of the Mumbai metro here. The city was decked up for the inaugurations as PM Modi landed at the airport and was received by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and other BJP- Shinde faction leaders.

During the event, after inaugurating two metro lines, PM Modi also laid foundation stones of seven sewage treatment plants, road concretisation project in Mumbai and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

PM Modi being felicitated by CM and DCM at the BKC event. | Swapnil Sakhare

Shinde-Fadnavis praise PM, attack MVA

CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the inaugural event. While praising the PM Modi's leadership and the development works done under him, they both attacked the earlier MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. While DCM Fadnavis attacked 20 year-rule of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in BMC, saying they only used the civic body to fill their coffers, CM Shinde said they got opportunity to free the state from clutches of MVA because of PM Modi.

PM greets crowd in Marathi, highlights change in attitude of the govt

PM Modi greeted the massive crowd gathered at the BKC ground in Marathi as he began his address to loud cheers.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Earlier, our poverty was discussed across the world. We used to seek help from other countries. But now, the situation has changed."

He stressed that the double engine govt is working diligently for the welfare of the people. "Earlier govt were ridden with corruptions but today we have futuristic approach."

"After independence, first time India has been seeing the big dreams, these dreams are also fulfilled. First time, there is a lot hope. There is lot of positivity about India across the world," he added.

Supporters gather at the BKC ground before PM Modi's address. | Swapnil Sakhare

Developed nations struggling, but we are giving free ration to 80 crore: PM

Talking of the aftermath of pandemic, PM Modi said: "Even developed countries are struggling to manage their economies. However, at the same time, India is giving free ration to 80 crore people."

Highlighting the developments occurred under his 'Double-Engine' government, PM Modi said that even railway stations are now looking like airports.

PM Modi's emotional appeal to Mumbaikars ahead of BMC polls

Attacking his opponents for preferring politics over development, PM Modi said: "BJP, NDA governments don't allow politics to interrupt development works. But we had earlier watched this happening in Mumbai."

Promising Mumbaikars of always standing by their side, the Prime Minister remarked: "You take 10 steps, I will walk 11 steps with you."

He also told the citizens of the city that the pair of Shinde and Fadnavis will fulfil all their dreams.

