Mumbai: PIL filed in Bombay HC against mismanagement of Covid-19 situation in city

A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court highlighting the chaotic situation in and around Mumbai owing to the alleged mismanagement by the authorities in handling the second wave of Covid19 virus.

The PIL filed by advocate Anjali Navle (53) also seeks directions to the police authorities to register FIR and initiate criminal proceedings against those indulging in black marketing of the essential drugs such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and even oxygen etc.

The PIL further seeks a directive to the authorities to come up with a grievances redressal forum, wherein citizens can lodge their complaints against authorities for their lapses in handling the Covid crisis and that proper action could be then taken against such authorities.

The plea also seeks a slew of other directives which the HC is already dealing with in other bunch of petitions.