Mumbai: PI of Amboli police station suspended after SS branch finds illegal activities in bar raid under his jurisdiction

The Mumbai police have suspended a police inspector based with Amboli police station. After the social service branch of Mumbai crime raided the bar and found women and illegal activities were being conducted inside.

In a recent order Sandip Karnik, Additional commissioner of police, West Region had suspended the police inspector Vishal Vilas Patil based with Amboli police station.

The suspension order explains that Patil was on duty from 8 pm on March 5 to 6 am on March 6. "When the social service branch of Mumbai crime branch raided Sadanand Bar and Restaurant (Star Inn). Accordingly a case has been registered under relevant section of the Indian penal code," states the order.

The SS branch received specific information about bars being run late at night with women involved in illegal activities. Accordingly a raid was conducted to rescue 18 women.

The order further states that it was the duty of Patil the police inspector in night to keep a check in city and see no illegal activities are going on in the night. "But even after he was on duty he didn't check anything. Then the SS branch raided the bar and rescued women from it," states the order.

ALSO READ Phone tapping case: Devendra Fadnavis summoned by Mumbai police

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:26 PM IST