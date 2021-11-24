Mumbai: Physician falls prey to 'sextortion' racket in Charkop, pays Rs 2 lakh to blackmailers; six booked

A Charkop based doctor recently fell prey to a 'sextortion' racket after he was threatened with objectionable photos if he refused to pay money.

While the victim had already paid ₹2 lakh, the blackmail never stopped. Subsequently, he approached Charkop Police and lodged a complaint against the accused, who were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, the doctor, who is a practising physician, received a call from a woman on November 5, wherein she complained of chest pain and sought an appointment for later in the day. When the woman arrived, the doctor checked her and asked her to get an ECG, however, as she was out of cash, she said she would get one on November 8.

Subsequently, the woman arrived at the doctor's clinic on November 8 evening, wherein the doctor checked her. However, the woman was allegedly trying to establish physical contact with the doctor and touching him inappropriately and asked him to check her despite him claiming that the woman is fine.

After the woman left the clinic, within an hour, three men and a woman barged into the doctor's office and accused him of wrongdoings.

In the complaint, the doctor said, "The men and women accused me of inappropriately touching the patient and claimed that they have video evidence to prove it. They assaulted me and began recording our conversations. In the beginning, they demanded ₹10 lakh as a settlement to not lodge a complaint, but when I called my friend for help, they came to terms with ₹2.5 lakh. Within hours, we arranged ₹2 lakh and gave it to them, claiming that the balance amount will be given shortly."

The accused, however, sent a WhatsApp video wherein the doctor inappropriately touched the woman and threatened him to put it out on social media.

When the doctor realised that he is being extorted for no reason and blackmailed, he immediately approached Charkop Police and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against six people for assault, extortion, common intention under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A further probe is underway, said police.

