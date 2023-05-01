Mumbai: Petrol pump worker cheats owner of ₹1.7 crore

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

A clerk at a petrol pump in Andheri has been booked for cheating his employer of Rs1.7 crore under the pretext of transactions for advance tax, GST, VAT, EPF and TDS. The complainant is petrol pump owner Suresh Nanda, 64. The accused, Arun Mudaliar, 35, was employed with Nanda for the past eight years and helped him and his partner, M Vankar Rao, with online financial transactions.

The fraudulent transactions allegedly took place between September 2017 and March 2022. Mudaliar is accused of transferring the money into his wife’s and sister’s bank accounts. The fraud was spotted at the time of audit. A case has been registered under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.