Mumbai | Petrol pinches pockets at Rs 115: Mumbaikars react at rising prices

Hardik Thakkar, 30, stock broker

Fuel prices won’t come down unless the government decides otherwise. The common man will always end up suffering; first it was the lockdown, now it’s petrol prices…

Sanjay Vasawa, private employee

I think the government wants to promote electric vehicles which is why the fuel prices are being increased to this level. If fuel prices remain the same and within budget, who is going to buy EVs.

Sunil Kadam, Mulund resident

It’s true that fuel prices are skyrocketing, but who do we tell? Even if we broke our heads before the government it won’t be of any use.

Shashi Sakpal, AC mechanic

In the morning, I filled petrol worth ₹100 and by afternoon the fuel tank got empty and I had to push the scooter towards the pump again. There is no point crying before the government.

Prajakta Nehete, analyst

It won’t be long before people are seen on cycles or demanding work from home amid this constant fuel hike. There is already a lot of financial pressure on everyone due to the pandemic.

Kishor Rathod, delivery person

Being a delivery boy we need to travel a lot and mostly on bikes. Even though fuel prices have gone up, nobody has increased our payments so we have to shell out extra from our pockets.

Ram Singh, private store owner, SoBo

Today, petrol is at ₹115.47 and diesel at ₹106.59. A while ago they were below Rs 100. It’s no secret that the common man is most affected due to this hike.

Shaikh Saad, businessman

I think it’s time for the ruling parties in the state to call for a statewide bandh over fuel hike. There should be an appropriate uproar for this injustice to the common man.

Satanam Singh, former Army personnel

It’s not the fault of the current government but that of the previous Congress government who has given rights to fuel companies to increase the fuel prices.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 09:41 AM IST