 Mumbai: People’s Art Center Hosts ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ With Amit Kumar For Charity
The People's Art Center will organise an evening of Hindi film music titled 'Yeh Shaam Mastani' featuring noted playback singer Amit Kumar on Saturday (June 29) at 7.30pm at the Fine Arts auditorium, Chembur. Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Mumbai: People’s Art Center Hosts ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ With Amit Kumar For Charity | Facebook

According to Center chairman Gopa Kumar Pillai, the event is being held to raise funds for building an old age home at Vajreshwari. This will be the 1,060th programme organised by the Centre which has been active in Mumbai's cultural space for the past several decades.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest. Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow or from the venue between 10am and 6pm. For details, contact Pillai on 9561795704.

