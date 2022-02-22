Mumbai: Patra Chawl redevelopment project finally takes off after 13 years; CM, other senior leaders to be guest of honour

After over a decade-long fight and delay, finally, the much controversial redevelopment project of Goregaon Siddharth Nagar Patra Chawl will take off today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among other senior leaders, will be guests of honour at the groundbreaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan) scheduled for 5 pm today.

A leading construction company, Relcon Infrastructure, has been selected by MHADA through a tendering process to carry out the project.

The Free Press Journal has regularly reported the progress of the stalled project from the onset. This newspaper has highlighted the plight of tenants who have been living in rented houses for the past several years. Besides, other private homebuyers who had invested in the other developers’ project, have been facing extreme hardship as their possession of flats has been affected.

Goregaon Siddharth Nagar Gruhnirman Maryadit Secretary,(tenants’ association), Makrand Parab said, “It’s a ray of hope. Now, our only wish is that this project should be completed at the earliest. No more hurdles or roadblocks should be put in the project work. Tenants have faced extreme suffering over the years.”

ALSO READ SRA building lift mishaps: Maha chief electrical inspector writes to SRA CEO to take measures

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:45 AM IST