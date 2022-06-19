Mumbai: Passengers to get relief from flooding as Central Railway is ready with pumping measures and waterways | ANI Photo

Now local commuters of the central railway will be able to get real benefits from the new two waterways created by the railway one at Masjid and the other near Sandhurst Road station. Work of setting up a mini pumping station at ONGC outfall near Masjid Bunder station has been completed which will be able to pump 20 times more water per hour as compared to the old arrangement.

"The capacity of existing pumps at ONGC outfall was inadequate, hence water-logging was reported at a few locations in the last monsoon also. Earlier, only a 300 cum per hour capacity pump was available at the ONGC outfall. As result, flooding was reported near Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road railway stations in the recent past. New mini pumping stations will able the pump 6000 cum water per hour," said an officer of CR.

Earlier, the Central railway created two additional waterways at Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road railway stations by providing two more underground ways by using micro tunnelling for stormwater in last year.

Microtunnelling is a trenchless solution for constructing small diameter tunnels, used especially for projects that require the tunnel to cross under dense traffic roads, railways and rivers.

Apart from that eight additional pumps capacity of 3000 cum per hour were also installed at Mahalaxmi this year by BMC and WR to pump the stormwater of the Byculla section of the Central railway.

"After flooding on track in the last monsoon, we surveyed the entire stormwater flow system of Byculls west and noticed that three underground pipes near Mahalaxmi station were choked. After that in a joint meeting with BMC and WR issue was discussed during a monsoon preparation meeting last year," said an official of CR.

"Keep in the mind importance of the water flow system of the area, BMC officials installed 8 pumps each of 3000 cum per hour capacity for the pumping of stormwater this year, which will be going to definatly help in coming monsoon," he said.