Mumbai: Passenger reservation system to shut down for 4.5 hours

The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for maintenance from 11.45 pm on May 8 to 4.15 am on May 9.

During this time, current reservations, refund counters and coaching refund terminals will not be available. However, ticket deposit refund will be issued as per extant refund rules. Internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also not be available during this period.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:28 AM IST