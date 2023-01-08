e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Passenger buys fake railway AC season pass for ₹600 from Virar mobile shop, caught during ticket checking

The man named Narayan Kumar was caught by Western Railway TT during a special ticket checking drive in Suburban section between Churchgate - Virar on January 5.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
"He laminated his monthly pass in plastic folder. When asked to take out the pass from plastic folder, he started giving several excuses" said a WR official.

During primary investigation its found that his pass was fake.

"On futher questioning the passenger revealed the truth that he had purchased the said pass from a Mobile recharge stall from Virar west for Rs 600. Subsequently he was handed over to GRP - Andheri for futher investigation." added officials.

Andheri GRP booked the accused under relevant sections of IPC . Further investigation is on.

