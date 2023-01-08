Mumbai: Passenger buys fake railway AC season pass for ₹600 from Virar mobile shop, caught during ticket checking

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: During a special ticket checking drive in Suburban section between Churchgate - Virar on January 5, a person named Narayan Kumar aged 28 years was detected traveling on fake AC Season ticket.

"He laminated his monthly pass in plastic folder. When asked to take out the pass from plastic folder, he started giving several excuses" said a WR official.

During primary investigation its found that his pass was fake.

Read Also Western Railway ticket checking fines amounted to ₹135.58 crore from April to December 2022

"On futher questioning the passenger revealed the truth that he had purchased the said pass from a Mobile recharge stall from Virar west for Rs 600. Subsequently he was handed over to GRP - Andheri for futher investigation." added officials.

Andheri GRP booked the accused under relevant sections of IPC . Further investigation is on.

Read Also Mumbai: Loan app pursues social media star to repay loan he never took