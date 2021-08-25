Mumbai: Parts of city to face 10% water cut on Aug 26-27

Most parts of the city will face a 10 per cent water cut between August 26 and August 27 as the BMC will be carrying out installation work of an 80 MLD pump and a 900 mm valve at the pumping station in Panjrapur.

The BMC issued a statement regarding this on Tuesday. It said that the pumping station will work with a limited capacity. Water discharged from the filtration plant at Bhandup will be cut by 10 per cent, due to which most parts of the island city and suburbs will be affected.

In the island city, besides F-North (Matunga, Sion) and F-South (Parel) wards all the others will face dry taps. Also, in the Eastern suburbs N (Ghatkopar) and L (Kurla) wards will be affected, while all the wards in the western suburbs will be badly affected. The BMC has appealed to residents to use water sparingly.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:06 AM IST