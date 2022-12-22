Mumbai: Part of bangle seized at airport goes missing

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Corruption and pilferage of seized contraband by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is rampant, a whistleblower at the Mumbai Airport Customs has complained to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Central Vigilance Commission.

The alleged thefts in high security restricted customs zone has caused major embarrassment to the airport customs department. In the complaint, the whistleblower has highlighted the case of smuggled gold concealed in laptop, speakers, and a wristwatch on 5 August 2022 being detected during baggage screening. The consequent search by AIU officials led to the arrest of the passenger arriving from Dubai and the seizure of the contraband.

A recording of the baggage screening machine showed a gold biscuit, two half gold biscuits and a gold bangle but the panchnama reported 2085 gm of gold biscuit, two half gold biscuits and half bangle valued at more than Rs94 lakh. “The screen clearly shows a gold biscuit, two half gold biscuits and a bangle but the seizure shows only half a bangle, which proves the gold was pilfered by AIU officials,” alleged the whistleblower.

The seizure report, a copy of which is available with Free Press Journal, prepared by the AIU D-Batch officers mentions seizure of 24karat 1 kg gold bar, 2 pieces of 24 karat gold cut pieces, and a half gold bangle of 24 karat from Mr Kaushik Kumar Balar arriving on Air India flight AI 0984 from Dubai. The seizure report contains pictures of the seized contraband gold on weighing machine with half a gold bangle.

“It is shame that contraband is pilfered brazenly by officials,” admitted a senior customs official at Mumbai airport, on condition of anonymity. Mr Balar refused to comment on the seizure and the missing gold piece.

The whistleblower’s letter caused a stir in the customs department and an expert gold valuer, Mr Manish Kumar Kalyanji, was called twice for valuation of the broken gold bangle. “The seized gold was disposed off in auction in haste, against the regular norm of keeping it in the customs vault pending court trial,” alleged the whistleblower.

The whistleblower has earlier complained about regular pilferage and theft of contraband seizures, including mobiles, gold, and even narcotics by customs officials posted in the sensitive AIU.

Airport customs commissioner Rajesh Sanand said the complaint by the whistleblower will be investigated. However, AIU chief, Customs Joint Commissioner Dhananjay Mali did not respond to calls or messages for comments.