Mumbai: Parents eager to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19, some fear side-effects

Parents are generally excited about having their kids vaccinated against the virus. Their only reservations hover around the possible side-effects of Covaxin, the only drug permitted for 15-18-year-olds in India.



Around 6 lakh children in Mumbai are eligible for the vaccine in the age group of 15-18 years.



Even while the fear of extended closure of schools beyond winter vacations looms large, the discussion over-vaccination of children has taken centre stage among parents and students. According to municipal authorities, teen vaccination registration started on January 1, for the age group between 15-18, and from January 3, vaccinations will start. Students can register on the CoWIN app using their school ID cards. Vaccination centres are also being planned in schools and colleges. As of now, only Covaxin is allowed for the vaccination of this particular age group. Both walk-in and online registration are available for the vaccination of children.



Omicron figures are on the rise in Mumbai and this makes the need to vaccinate the young even stronger. Sudhir Ghogle, a parent of a 15-year-old boy said that since the vaccine remains Covaxin, one can breathe a sigh of relief since it has been tried and tested on others before and the side effects are not alarming. “I would like my child to be vaccinated if I am sure the reactions are taken care of.”



Dr. Rajendra Gadekar, a parent and an MBBS, MD by profession had a more professional answer to the debate. "Our bodies are not prone to new variants every time. Scientists conduct clinical trials that are divided into three stages. The third experiment is conducted on humans after the first two trials have been completed successfully. Trials were evidently conducted because the government had already made a decision. Our bodies must be immunized in order for life to exist. As a result, these vaccine and immunization programmes are required for the next generation. This vaccine drive for the younger section should be taken more seriously, and I am registering my child as soon as possible."



Other parents feel the same about vaccination for their children. Mr. Rajiv Shah, a parent of a 16-year-old girl said, " We will surely go for vaccination of my daughter and try to register her as soon as possible. I will try from this week itself. The elders in the family have had two doses and not faced any problems.”



Some parents still have a few reservations with regard to vaccination. Rajashree Chitalkar, a parent of a 17-year-old boy said that she may not register her son immediately. “ I'll wait for a while and see how other children adapt to the vaccines. When adult vaccines were first introduced, there were some downsides. So I'm going to wait, see how the city is reacting, and only then allow my child to be vaccinated."



A similar sentiment was echoed by another mother of a 16-year-old. Mrs. Shaiji Joseph said it is important that her child, like others, should be inoculated as youngsters roam everywhere. “My neighbourhood is quite crowded and I would want my child to be inoculated at the earliest. But I would still prefer to wait and check how the vaccine is performing with young adults. We took Covishield and had no reactions anyway, but for my child, I want to be doubly sure and only then register.”



On the other side, students are prepared for the immunization. As it is the first day of registration, many



have attempted to register. According to Bhavya Gala, an 18-year-old student, "I will surely get myself vaccinated. The number of cases is growing every day, and colleges will begin soon. Vaccination is currently required. But I'll have to wait a few days because I have a preliminary exam. I'll register after I finish the prelims because it might cause some reaction."



In India, schools are taking the initiative to register their students' vaccinations. According to Hetvi Shah, a student from P.P.Savani School, "Our school has issued a vaccination circular, and we are asked to submit a copy of our Aadhar card with our parents' cell phone numbers written on it for immunization. We are called on the coming Tuesday for the vaccination."



Dr. Suhas Prabhu, Head of the Paediatric task force while commenting on the new registrations started today hopes the process will be smooth “Let's hope people come forward and take the vaccine. I hope there is not much vaccine hesitancy among parents.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:40 PM IST