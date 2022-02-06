Mumbai: Parents demand schools to operate for normal hours

As schools resume in Maharashtra, Pune schools are permitted to reopen for normal hours, however, Mumbai schools are not. Following this, Parents are curious as to why Mumbai schools aren't operating on regular hours?

Parents are urging the government to regulate school hours and allow activities as students are unable to instill and grasp their learnings in just a few hours. Despite attending physical classes, they are losing out on physical activity. "Many schools use 3-4 hours a day as an excuse to not open on time. Students are asked to come only once or twice a week for a few hours. This is only an excuse to imply that schools are open. We need regular hours so that the school can't hide behind this and refuse to open," said a parent from Mumbai, Anushka Kulkarni.

Parents also believe that schools are running a school for a few hours is unacceptable. They are unsatisfied with the schools functioning for a few hours. Priyal Patil, a parent of two said, "Some schools are making the children come twice or thrice a week for a few hours and go home and get back online. This is far worse than not attending school at all. Normal hours are required to prevent schools from engaging in this folly."

Few of the Mumbai schools are already operating on regular school hours as pre-covid timings. Kavita Nagpal, Principal, Orchids The International School, Masjid Bander, Mumbai said, "It's great to see schools being back to the new normal and attending full-day school as pre-covid time. Parents, children are also excited to be in school and interact with teachers in physical mode."

Schools are also intending to focus on regulating school hours, as three hours of school is insufficient for students to acquire and comprehend what they are learning. "We have already begun taking steps, and merely conducting a 3 hour school while still being online is a challenge," said Dr. Yasmeen Shaikh, Principal of K.L. Mehra School in Mumbai.

"Students' presence in the school, making it the safest place for them to conduct all activities, requires more practice. More time is required. Students now want more in terms of live class attention. More values must be inculcated," she added.

Other schools adhere to government SOPs, which require schools to operate for 3-4 hours. They are prepared to follow if the government permits it. Nutan Iyer, Principal of Diamond Jubilee School, Mumbai said, "We are finding a mid-path. It will be hybrid at times, and this can be implemented next year. However, many skill-based learning, such as writing, art, sport, and practicals, do include classroom physical activity, even for examinations. So we will go with the Covid SOPs and follow what it says."

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:15 PM IST