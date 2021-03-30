Mumbai: Param Bir Singh's PIL to be heard by Bombay High Court tomorrow

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's PIL will be heard by Bombay High Court tomorrow, ANI reported.

Singh's PIL has sought CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and challenged his transfer.

In a setback to the ousted former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had refused to entertain his plea to stay his transfer to the Home Guards and order a CBI probe into the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, telling him to approach the Bombay High Court.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) in the wake of the bomb scare at top industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia in Mumbai, has claimed in his petition that Deshmukh had "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and "somehow implicate them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar", but he did not succumb to the pressure.

The petition also alleged that Deshmukh surpassed his authority in calling junior police officers to his residence and asking them to collect "hafta" (bribe) for him to the tune of Rs 100 crore a month.

(With inputs from agencies)