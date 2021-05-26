Mumbai: Pali Hill Residents Association to hold COVID-19 vaccination drive in June

The Pali Hill Residents Associations (PHRA) in Bandra (West) is set to have its first dedicated COVID-19 vaccination drive for its residents. The association, which has 75 buildings and 23 bungalows affiliated with it, has tied up with Brahma Kumaris Global Hospital for the drive. The hospital would be arranging for doctors and oxygen. And the drive will be held at Hill Top and Metropolitan. Association members have said that they have tied up with the hospital for both the vaccination doses.

"Those who have taken their first dose at least 60 days prior will get their second dose on the day of the drive. The remaining beneficiaries will get their first dose. After 60 days, we will arrange another camp to administer the second dose," Madhu Poplai, chairman of the association, told the Free Press Journal.

Furthermore, she said that those above 18 years of age will be eligible for the dose, including residents and their housekeeping staff. Beneficiaries will be administered Covishield, which will cost between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,400 for each dose. The guidelines released by the association mentions that beneficiaries will have to provide transaction details of the payment in advance.

"We have already begun collecting money from the beneficiaries. The drive is likely to be held on June 5. Each beneficiary will have to register themselves with their details. The buildings will also have to sign an MoU with the hospitals," she said.

Poplai also mentioned that, on the day of the drive, as many as 700 beneficiaries are expected to get their dose.

Meanwhile, another Mulund housing society, City of Joy, has tied up with Fortis Hospital and has arranged a dedicated vaccination drive for its residents.

Mihir Kotecha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, who arranged for the drive, said that 1,000 residents will receive a dose of Covishield. "The drive will be arranged in two phases, starting on June 1. On each day, 500 beneficiaries will be vaccinated," he said.

Meanwhile, Jaslok Hospital conducted a vaccination drive for the Aditya Birla group staff in Worli on Wednesday. The hospital has administered Covishield to the staff at a rate of Rs 930 per dose. However, more corporates and housing societies have approached the hospital and asked them to conduct a vaccination drive in their premises.