Mumbai: Overcrowding in court irks Bombay HC judge, warns of not taking up any case for hearing

Irked with overcrowding in the courtroom, a senior judge of Bombay High Court on Monday warned of not taking up any case for hearing if social distancing norms were not followed. A division bench headed by Justice S S Shinde, which hears criminal cases, after seeing the crowd in his courtroom, asked staff to tell police officers, advocates and litigants to wait outside.

"Don't crowd in court....or else we will discharge the entire board and not hear any case," Justice Shinde said. He said overcrowding and not maintaining social distancing norms were in breach of the standard operating procedure laid down by HC at the time of resumption of physical hearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Standard operating procedure and social distancing is for everyone's health and safety. We (judges) are sitting at a distance," Justice Shinde said.

He referred to the incident of 60 advocates testing positive for COVID-19 at Amravati district in Maharashtra. "Fortunately, we have not had any untoward incident here. We are going in the right direction and we don't want to go back to hearing cases virtually," Justice Shinde said. He asked everyone, including lawyers, to wear masks at all times.