Mumbai: Over 4,000 children visit  ‘Khelte Raho’ celebration at Priyadarshani Park

Over 4,000 children visit ‘Khelte Raho’ celebration at Priyadarshani Park |

Mumbai: Emphasising their right to play, around 4000 children gathered from across the city and hit the ground at Priyadarshani Park for ‘Khelte Raho’ celebration on Sunday morning to mark World Children’s Day. They played football, tennis, cricket, mallakhamb and many adventure sports.

A two-day long programme was organised by the Maharashtra Commission of Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai district and UNICEF.

The Priyadarshani park was decorated on November 20 and 21 to welcome the children with balloons, posters, lighting and flags. It had various stalls for pottery, art wall, storytelling, magic show, tattoo and bubble making.

Children enjoyed the workshop of their choice

Children enjoyed the workshop of their choice. Children from Rochiram Thadani School for Hearing Handicapped performed ‘Vande Mataram’ in a very innovative way by using sign language.

A group of children performed rope mallakhab showing their balancing skills. Another group performed a dance receiving huge applause from the public.

Former Indian basketball team captain Divya Singh cheered up the kids at the event and played with them. While addressing them, Singh said it was a pleasure to have fun with the children.

UN has chosen the right to play as a theme for World Children’s Day

“I am glad that the United Nations has chosen the right to play as a theme for World Children’s Day this year. Our country has many talented children with great potential to become world-class players. However, lack of attention towards games, very few opportunities at a young age and overall apathy towards sports marred their future to pursue a career in sports. We should take this opportunity to convey a strong message to society that sports is an integral part of our children’s lives and we must give them sufficient time and opportunities to pursue it,” she said.

Welcoming the children on the occasion, Adv. Susiben Shah, Chairperson, of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Mumbai said that the commission’s emphasise is to have a child-friendly Maharashtra.

The children should feel that it is their state

“We believe in protecting child rights and our effort is to follow Indian values Swarajya, Satya and Ahimsa. The children should feel that it is their state. We strongly oppose and would take action against any abuse or violence against children. As described by Mahatma Gandhi, they should be encouraged to walk on the path of truth. World children’s day is not only about celebration but also recognition of the rights of children. We want to ensure that every child gets an education, good health, nutritious food and space to play in the state,” Shah said.

Susiben also appealed to the dignitaries to take a pledge to protect child rights and create a child-friendly Maharashtra.

There are multi-layered challenges in dealing with children’s issues

Alpa Vora, Child Protection Specialist,UNICEF Maharashtra said there are multi-layered challenges in dealing with children’s issues. “Maharashtra’s rapidly urbanizing landscape brings unique challenges for children on the move or living in street situations."

"They are more vulnerable to violence and abuse, miss out on essential services. Surge in child marriages post COVID call for measures of family strengthening and engaging with parents and communities to change mindsets. UNICEF is committed to partner with Government and Civil Society in addressing the diverse needs and rights of Maharashtra’s children,” Vora said.