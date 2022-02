Around 6,000 women turned up for the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' Pink Run on Sunday, making a significant statement on fighting for justice and dignity. The Pink Run also began the resurgence of running in Mumbai, attracting female runners of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from the city and its environs. The event was flagged off by Bhai Jagtap with other members of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee at 7.30 am. Rutuja Sakpal secured first place in the 18-35 age category, finishing in a fast timing of 19.03minutes while Aruna Mishra topped the 36-55 age category, finishing in 25.08 minutes. Winnifred D’souza also ran a strong race to finish in 27.03 minutes to win the 56 and above age category. The three winners were awarded scooters and the top ten finishers in each category were awarded mobile phones.

Pooja Agarwal, who participated in the 36-55 category, said, “I love to run but I stay in a joint family due to which I have many restrictions and responsibilities but when I read about this event in the newspaper, I wanted to participate in it. Even today, my family tried to stop me but I was eager to participate even if I win or lose.” The runners proceeded straight on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (Marine Drive) passing through Princess Street Flyover, historical Parsi Gymkhana, Charni Road, Mafatlal Bath Signal before taking a U-turn and coming back the same way finishing near St. James Court and finally completing the 5 km run. The participants have enjoyed the weather and the picturesque route of the Queen's Necklace. The event also followed a jam session in which the participants and the organizers danced to their heart's content.

A participant, Advocate Varsha Mokashi, said, “I am not an athlete but I came for this marathon to support the cause for which it is being organized, which is women empowerment.” She asserted that such awareness programmes create more impact than social media campaigns. Another participant, Saloni Patil, a medical student, said, “I and my friends read about this event on Instagram and decided to be part of it. I am an athlete, I have taken part in the high jump and long jump since my school days.” She also expressed joy that such events are finally taking place after harrowing two years of the pandemic. A mere amount of Rs 18— the number signifying the age of majority--was taken as registration fees.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:30 AM IST