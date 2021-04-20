Mumbai: Over 35K people inoculated, vax shortage hits 31 centres

As many as 31 Covid vaccination centres did not perform the inoculation drive due to shortage of the vaccine doses on Monday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the vaccine data, 35,309 registered beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 5,486 were administered with Covaxin. However, only four minor side effects were reported at the centres.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they are expecting vaccine doses to be received by Tuesday morning following which they will distribute it to the vaccine centres. “We are getting vaccines in bits and pieces due to which they are having problems in conducting drive,” he said.

Senior health officials said the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month and a half to two months. Two doses need to be taken. After 15 days of the second dose, antibodies will be produced. “Many of them, who are coming in for vaccination, probably are already harbouring the virus. The vaccination helps prevent death and severe diseases,” he said.

Meanwhile, health experts have welcomed the move of vaccinating all above 18 years of age as they are the one who are contracting virus now.