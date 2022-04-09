Mumbai: Over 150 MSRTC workers agitate at CSMT; RPF and GRP evict them from station

Over 150 workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation ( MSRTC) gathered at CSMT and start agitating on Saturday Morning. However they were successfully evicted by RPF and GRP at around 10 am from CSMT.

According to sources after evicted from Azad Maidan, MSRTC workers started gathering at CSMT at around 4.30 am. In start very few MSRTC workers were gathered but at around 6 am number of MSRTC workers increased at CSMT and crossed 150 .

After that all concerned officials including RPF and GRP rushed the site and started process of eviction.

"The CSMT station is bustling with commuters every day. Therefore, the government railway police and RPF personnel took this step. In start protesters tried to oppose but due to heavy police presence, the protesters had to leave the CSMT station " said an Railway officials adding that apart from GRP, over 50 RPF staff were also played vital role to evict the station.



"MSRTC workers started coming in the wee hours of Saturday and gatherd in the suburban section of CSMT. When railway authorities started asking tickets form them, most of them purchased platform tickets " said a GRP officials who reached CSMT at around 5 am after getting information about gathering of MSRTC workers at CSMT.



Conferming the development Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai said, " Apart from railway protection force , over hundreds of GRP personnel were present at CSMT in the morning and evicted the station successfully in a polite manner ".



Meantime an agitating worker alleged that they were evicted from Azad Maidan without informing . After that they forced to came CSMT , but police and railway officials evicted them from CSMT also, now they don't know what to do and how to do and where they can express our grief . no one ready to slove their problems.



Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:43 PM IST