Mumbai: Over 11 lakh students submit applications for optional CET

Till Monday, over 11,77,000 online applications were submitted for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class XI. Students had time till 11.59pm to submit their applications on https://cet.11thadmission.org.in.

Students will now be given admit cards and exam centres will be allotted for the offline entrance exam, which will be conducted on August 21.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, “We received over 11,77,000 applications for the optional CET till Monday evening.”

Initially, the online application was supposed to begin on the portal from 11.30am on July 20 till July 26 but the portal faced some technical issues and remained dysfunctional that week. On July 26, the state school education department said the site https://cet.11thadmission.org.in will be open for applications till 11.59pm on August 2.

According to MSBSHSE, applications will be processed after the online submissions are completed. A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, “We will inform students about admit cards and exam centres once the online applications are complete. We are taking precautionary measures to conduct the optional CET, following Covid safety guidelines.”

Also, following concerns raised by students regarding the syllabus for the exams, the state school education department said that they are discussing innovative methods to make the syllabus inclusive for students of all boards. A senior official of the department said, “The question is not whether we should or should not conduct CET for Class 11 (FYJC) admission but, the question is how to conduct the exam based on a basic uniform syllabus for students of all boards.”

Admission to Class 11 (FYJC) will be given first to students who appeared for the optional CET based on their scores in the entrance exam. Following which, vacant seats in junior colleges will be allotted to remaining students based on marks scored in Class 10 through assessment methods.