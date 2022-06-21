Mumbai: Over 10k people participate in 'Yoga by the Bay'

More than 10,000 yoga lovers participated in the 'Yoga by the Bay' at Marine Drive on Tuesday organised by the 'Yoga Institute', Mumbai, on International Day of Yoga 2022.

The institute organised 'The Yoga by the Bay' under the guidance of Dr. Hansaji J. Yogendra -- an Indian Yoga Guru and Director of the over 100-year-old non-profit organization - The Yoga Institute. The enthusiastic participants were seen participating in large numbers even amid the rain showers.

In addition to the Yoga by the Bay event, The Yoga Institute also conducted over 500 simultaneous events globally, benefitting millions of participants, as part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations. The scale and coverage of the events were both exhaustive and extensive. The event at Raj Bhavan was also graced by the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Other notable events that were a part of the 500 events were conducted at Mumbai International Airport, Arthur Road Jail, BMC schools and hospitals, ONGC etc. The corporate participants were led by SBI.

Dr. Hansaji J. Yogendra, said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient traditions. It embodies an unity of mind and body; of thought and action; of restraint and fulfilment. It is a holistic approach to health, well-being and mindfulness. It is not simply about physical exercise; it is the discovery of our own path. Yoga is the discovery of oneness with yourself, the discovery of contentment and a sense of purpose within you. The Yoga Institute has been committed to the aim of sharing these invaluable insights with ordinary people through our Householder's Yoga Movement. That has been our legacy for more than a hundred years now. And that will be our effort for more than a hundred years from now. Yoga for all, yoga in every home!"

The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga across the globe is ‘Yoga for Humanity’, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Yoga Institute, yoga promotes the collective quest of humanity for sustainable lifestyles in harmony with planet Earth. All around the world, people have embraced yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been proven that Yoga helps to boost the immune system and helps people to stay energetic. Yoga also plays an important role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation by allaying their fears and anxiety.

The Yoga Institute was established in 1918 by Yoga Guru Yogendraji, also known as the Father of Modern Yoga Renaissance, and the institute celebrated its centenary milestone on 25 December 2018.