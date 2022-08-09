Mumbai: Over 100 litres of blood expired in the last two years |

Over a hundred liters of blood have expired in the last two years during the pandemic at the civic-run Rajawadi hospital, according to the blood bank data shared in a Right to Information (RTI) filed by activist Chetan Kothari.

As per the data, 517 bags (125.5 liters) have expired, of which 292 bags (58.5 litres) expired in 2021. The city has a daily requirement of 952 units. The experts have cited unplanned camps as the major reason behind the wastage of blood.

Kothari said, "Collection should be proportional to utility. It's gross mismanagement. This is the second time the blood bank is in the news for huge blood wastage. FDA had cancelled the license earlier and one reason was wastage. At that time also the hospital took a stay from the ministry stating they will take precautions in the future. The ministry let them with a stern warning not to repeat. But nothing changed."

Dr Arun Thorat, Assistant Director, State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) said they will speak to the hospital regarding the wastage of blood over the last two years.