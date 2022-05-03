Mumbai: 100 critical flooding spots yet to be tackled

A forecast of plentiful rainfall this year would also mean inevitable water-logging. As part of its plan to mitigate inundation, the BMC is going strong on its desilting drives, while also installing 450 dewatering pumps.

Despite spending crores of rupees on desilting of drains, flooding spots across the city have been increasing. As per BMC data, there are 386 chronic flooding spots and various works have been completed to tackle 280 of these. However, there are over 100 spots that are yet to be tackled.

A BMC official said that the flooding spots have increased because of new infrastructure projects coming up across the city. He said the work at 100 such flooding spots has started and it is expected to be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Other than desilting of nullahs, the BMC will activate six pumping stations and install dewatering pumps across the city. These pumps are used for clearing water logging in flooded areas by throwing out the accumulated water in nearest drains to speed up the receding. However, it’s of no use when the area is water-logged during heavy rainfall and at the time of high tide.

Spending crores on installation of dewatering pumps is an eyewash and is siphoning off money, said activist Nikhil Desai. “Some roads in areas like Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Wadala were flooded last monsoon, which was an unprecedented situation. This way, the BMC will have to install dewatering pumps on every road,” said Desai.

Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu said, 450 dewatering pumps include all standby pumps and also pumps which will be deployed close to railway premises.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:27 PM IST