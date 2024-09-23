Mumbai: Opera House Street Turned Into Vibrant Community Space

SALMAN ANSARI

The first edition of Joy Avenue, an initiative by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's youth wing that will turn Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg near the Royal Opera House into a vibrant community space one day every month, was held on Sunday.

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered in the morning to take part in sports competitions, dance workshops, and wellness sessions. For food lovers, stalls offered a variety of delicacies.

The programme, which has the support of the Lodha Foundation, BMC, Mumbai Police, and BEST, was inaugurated by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, government of Maharashtra, Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner, and Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City).

Atmarpit Nemiji, vice-president of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, said during the inauguration, “I am overwhelmed by the joyful and thrilling atmosphere at 'Joy Avenue.' Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has always told us that happiness does not come from getting the best of everything, but from making the best of what we have. Happiness is a perspective, and events like 'Joy Avenue' help us nurture that outlook. The time to be happy is at this very moment, right now, and today."

Phansalkar said that in this age where the youth are glued to their screens, it was refreshing to see such an event which encourages mental and physical wellness. “Pujya Gurudevshri promotes satsang, sports and seva to lead the youth towards a higher purpose. I implore everyone to take up a sport as promoted by Joy Avenue,” he said. “This street is aptly named after Shrimad Rajchandraji, by walking on whose path (marg) we can attain true happiness.”

Gagrani said that SRMD has been at the forefront of displaying compassion and selfless service, spreading this spirit across the world. “The Joy Avenue initiative is an extension of that noble endeavor. I congratulate the SRMD YouthWing for this remarkable initiative and for utilising this public space so effectively. The BMC is proud to be associated with SRMD on its various initiatives, and we are eager to support similar efforts across the city in the future."

On Sunday, visitors took part in sports like pickleball, skateboarding, kickboxing, box cricket, and board games. Those seeking wellness were drawn to activities like rhythmic and chair yoga, boxing, cardio workshops, and tea meditation. Women enlisted themselves in self defence workshops. For dance lovers, there were workshops on salsa, garba, zumba and African rhythms. Other attractions were mandala art, pottery, tattoo art, photo booths, food stalls, and live music performances. However, the programme will be more than just a recreation event. Joy Avenue is aimed to foster a compassionate community, support homegrown initiatives and celebrate Mumbai's diverse culture. A dedicated "Compassion Zone" allowed non-profit groups to showcase their activities and rally supporters. A petting zone with animals, shoe making etc. were set up here. Self-help organisations showcased products, like terracotta jewellery prepared by the women of Mahalakshmi Mouli Mahila Bachat Gat.

The event also honored unsung heroes of Mumbai, including Dattatraya Sawant who drives an autorickshaw and also works as a teacher, Rohan More, the Senior Station Officer and Nana Chowk Fire Station-In-Charge, Nilesh Palwade, Fireman, Nana Chowk Fire Station, Virendra Vadwana, honorary traffic warden, Lahanu Nagare, bus conductor with BEST, and Anant Yenpure, head constable, D B Marg police station.