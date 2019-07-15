Mumbai: Open drains, yawning manholes mock at Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation

BHAYANDAR: Fatal mishaps in and around the twin-city, including the recent death of a toddler, who slipped into an open manhole in Goregaon, has failed to instil sense in the minds of the officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Twin city has around 14,000 manholes. However, a large number of manholes are either uncovered or have broken covers. Even premises in the vicinity of schools and colleges are lined up with open manholes.

“This is so scary. Whenever there is water-logging, the yawning manholes and open gutters near the RBK School turns into a virtual death trap. I can’t even imagine what will happen if someone, especially a child or senior citizen, falls into them,” said Ketul Sanghvi, a parent. Schools are ensuring that the students hold hands and carefully cross the flooded roads and pavements to avoid open gutters. While MBMC’s public works dept handles the job, the onus of day-to-day supervision and keeping track of the covers on manholes is on the ward officer and the sanitary inspector.