Mumbai: Only one functional ATM at CSMT; passengers lament | Salman Ansari

Hundreds of long-distance train travellers, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSTM), are facing problems due to the non-functioning of the three State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs for the past few weeks. One ATM of another bank, however, is operational but is located in the suburban section of the terminus. People therefore have no option but to walk upto with their luggage to withdraw money.

A notice outside the SBI ATMs read, “This ATM is under the shifting process, please visit our nearest branch ATM at the following address- SBI Fort market branch, Rupam Hotel building, 39 P D;mello Road, Opposite GPO, Fort, Mumbai-400001. Inconvenience is regretted.”

CSMT has 18 platforms, of these seven handle the local train operations and the rest deal with mail express trains. On average around 90 (45 pairs) long-distance trains are handled at CSMT daily.

Ramesh Sharma, 37, a passenger, said, “In this sultry weather, running from one ATM to another is very difficult. Today, I went to an ATM outside of platform number 18 but it was closed. The authorities have to understand passengers' problems.” Another passenger Zahid Mirza, 43, said, “The ATM at the railway station yard was facilitating a number of passengers. The railway authorities and the bank have to find a solution and resume the service soon.” Mirza, a resident of Aurangabad, had come to Mumbai for a business visit.

The FPJ made repeated attempts to contact SBI for its version but the spokesperson did not respond to phone calls, text messages and email.