Mumbai: Only boarding pass is needed to reach airport

Mumbai: Since Sunday night, when the Maharashtra government allowed the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to resume domestic air services, with a daily cap of 25 departures and arrivals each, several Mumbaikars have taken to social media or called police helplines, with the oft-repeated query -- "Do we need to get an e-pass for travel to or from the airport?" On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police clarified that air travellers moving to or from the Mumbai airport do not need to carry an e-pass, and a valid boarding pass for the journey would be sufficient.

The Mumbai Police tweeted, "All flight travellers moving to/from the Mumbai Airport can do so without an e-pass. Please carry a valid boarding pass for the journey and keep other details handy."

A senior Mumbai Police officer said, even if an e-pass is not required, passengers have to carry a valid boarding pass along with them during the journey, as well as valid identity proof which can be produced on demand during security checks on roads.

Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), said that the same documents (soft copy) are to be carried by the person dropping or receiving the passenger to/from the airport. Even though the e-pass is not necessary, one should not exploit the situation and step out unnecessarily on the pretext of dropping a passenger, police officers said.

"While those providing travel assistance within the city to passengers should leave in good time, that does not mean they should leave as many as 5-6 hours prior to the departure of the flight. The travellers should anyway adhere to the social distancing norms and not break any rules. Apart from the driver, only two passengers will be allowed in a car," said the office