Mumbai: Only 28,782 beneficiaries inoculated in city on Thursday

The pace of vaccination in Mumbai has dropped as the stock across the city becomes inadequate to meet the heavy demand.

Only 28,782 beneficiaries received their doses on Thursday. Out of the 136 active vaccination centres, only 68 facilities were active on Thursday which included 59 government and civic run facilities and nine private facilities.

On an average 40,000 beneficiaries are vaccinated in Mumbai daily, earlier on Tuesday (April 27) 72,000 beneficiaries had received their dose.

Due to low stock of vaccines, the vaccination drive in many facilities started after 12 pm on Thursday.

Out of the total beneficiaries, who received their dose on Thursday, 9,802 beneficiaries were senior citizens and 10,919 beneficiaries were between the age group of 45-59 years. Alongside this, total 1,175 Frontline Workers (FLWs) and 1,523 Health Care Workers (HCWs) received their dose on Thursday.

Starting Friday (April 30) the BMC has suspended vaccination drive till May 2. After new stock arrives BMC will notify Mumbaikars through social media and henceforth only pre-registered beneficiaries will receive the dosages