Mumbai: Only 2 Covid fresh cases reported on Thursday

Mumbai: The BMC on Thursday recorded just two fresh Covid cases, for the first time since March 11, 2020, when the first two cases of infection were detected in Mumbai. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – has gone down below 1%. Meanwhile, the city has been reporting single-digit fresh Covid cases for three consecutive days, with the active case tally dropping to 71.

BMC's executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said a collective effort has resulted in the caseload coming down to just two on Thursday. “However, citizens should still follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as there is a surge in viral infections during the winter months,” she said, adding that despite there being no spike in cases, the virus is still mutating and citizens need to be cautious.

