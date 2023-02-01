Mumbai: One injured as fire engulfs garment units in Dharavi

Representative Image | File

A woman was injured in a fire that broke out at some garment units located in the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday, a Fire Brigade official said.

At least four to five garment units located in Ashok Mill compound were affected by the blaze which erupted at around noon, he said.

It is a Level 1 fire and as per the updates available so far, a woman was injured, he said.

As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, Level I fires are treated as minor emergency calls.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and two fire bikes rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official added.

