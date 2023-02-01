e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: One injured as fire engulfs garment units in Dharavi

At least four to five garment units located in Ashok Mill compound were affected by the blaze which erupted at around noon.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
A woman was injured in a fire that broke out at some garment units located in the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday, a Fire Brigade official said.

At least four to five garment units located in Ashok Mill compound were affected by the blaze which erupted at around noon, he said.

It is a Level 1 fire and as per the updates available so far, a woman was injured, he said.

As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, Level I fires are treated as minor emergency calls.

Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and two fire bikes rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official added.

