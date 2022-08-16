e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: One held in Khar firing case after mobile records, CCTV footage establish involvement

The incident took place August 11 at 7.00 pm at Linking Road

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
The police have arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the firing that took place in Khar on August 11.

The suspect has been identified as Mohamad Kayum Mohamad Kalim Shaikh alias Sharik, a resident of Pyare Nagar Chawl, near Municipal School, Khar West.

According to the police, on August 11 at 7.00 pm at Linking Road, Khar West, three unknown persons had attempted to murder the complainant (name withheld) and other hawkers by firing three rounds through firearms for extortion of money and for taking forcible possession of the place of hawkers.

After the firing, the complainant had filed an FIR at Khar Police Station and after the registration of FIR, Crime Branch Bandra Unit team also started parallel investigation of the said crime. During investigation, crime branch had picked up a suspect Kayum Shaikh on August 12 and after enquiry, he had been allowed to go home everyday since then.

"On Tuesday, crime branch team has done detailed enquiry of Kayum Shaikh. In his enquiry and after his mobile data extraction and with the help of CCTV footage we have found his involvement in the said crime of extortion and attempt to murder. After medical examination accused and seized mobile has been handed over to Khar police station for further legal course of action," said a crime branch officer.

