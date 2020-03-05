Mumbai: One access point at LTT likely to be shut

CR is also hoping shutting one access point towards Tilak Nagar will hit the auto-rickshaws' business, parked illegally as the railway has received several complaints of overcharging and fleecing.

“Earlier, no one would use the main station exit as there were no transport options there. With the prepaid share auto stand, people have an option of regulated fares,” the official said.

The stand was inaugurated in February but has been facing competition from autos parked illegally near the Tilak Nagar end.

“Passengers are now used to walking towards the Tilak Nagar exit after alighting from trains as the old station building could be accessed from there. But now there is a foot over-bridge with lifts that connects all platforms and the current station building,” a senior official said.