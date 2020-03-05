Mumbai: One access point at LTT likely to be shut

To tackle the extra rush during summer at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), the Central Railway has mooted a plan to shut one exit gate at LTT by regulating the flow of passengers through its main building. Senior railway officials said the plan was implemented on a trial basis as part of a larger station security plan and they would assess its impact in a few week.
Every year, during the summer the station witnesses a huge rush, leading to hundreds of passengers queuing up for hours to get into the general compartment of trains. “There is a two-access point at LTT, one from Tilak Nagar station and another through the main building. The main aim for shutting one exit is passengers should use the station building which will ensure more discipline during the rush,” said an official.
CR is also hoping shutting one access point towards Tilak Nagar will hit the auto-rickshaws' business, parked illegally as the railway has received several complaints of overcharging and fleecing.
“Earlier, no one would use the main station exit as there were no transport options there. With the prepaid share auto stand, people have an option of regulated fares,” the official said.
The stand was inaugurated in February but has been facing competition from autos parked illegally near the Tilak Nagar end.
“Passengers are now used to walking towards the Tilak Nagar exit after alighting from trains as the old station building could be accessed from there. But now there is a foot over-bridge with lifts that connects all platforms and the current station building,” a senior official said.
