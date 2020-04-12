Mumbai: On-the-spot disciplining for lockdown violators in Bhendi Bazar

Mumbai: Fed up of citizens failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation and flagrantly violating lockdown rules, Mumbai Police were forced to discipline some violators in Bhendi Bazar, Pydhonie, Mohammad Ali Road, Nagpada and adjoining areas on the spot, while others were booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Saturday, there was heavy police bandobast in the area, to prevent loitering. Police, including the reserve forces, were deployed on the roads, making loiterers do sit-ups or using other forms of corporal punishment at Mohammad Ali Road. On Friday night, police had conducted flag marches in the area, appealing to people not to step outside.