Mumbai on the map of crime

Mumbai features in the top three metropolitan cities among kidnapping, abduction, crime against women, crime against senior citizens, economic offences and cyber crime. Also, the city figures in the top four position in murder and juveniles in conflict with the law cases, the NCRB statistics reveal.

As far as kidnapping and abduction cases are concerned, Delhi tops the list with 4,011 cases, followed by Mumbai at 1,173) and Lucknow at 735). In 2019, Delhi registered 5,746 cases, followed by Mumbai at 2,102 and Bihar at 1,053.

The city which used to be a safe haven for women, is not turning the other way as it reported 4,583 cases. However, Delhi topped the charts with 9,782 cases. Bengaluru bagged the third spot at 2,730.

In 2019, Delhi registered 12,902 cases, followed by Mumbai at 6,519 and Bengaluru at 3,486.

According to statistics, last year 906 cases of crime against senior citizens were registered in Delhi, followed by Mumbai at 844 and Ahmedabad at 709. In 2019, Mumbai registered 1,231 cases, followed by Delhi which was 1,076 and Ahmedabad at 794.

As far as economic offences are concerned, last year Delhi registered 4,445 cases, followed by Mumbai which was 3,927 and Hyderabad at 3,427. However, in 2019, Jaipur registered the maximum number of cases at 6,107, followed by Mumbai at 5,556 and Delhi at 4,817.

Statistics related to cyber crime revealed that last year, Bengaluru had registered 8,892 cases, followed by Hyderabad at 2,553 and Mumbai at 2,433. In 2019, Mumbai registered 2,527.

According to the statistics, last year, Delhi registered 461 cases of murder, followed by Bengaluru at 179, Chennai at 150 and Mumbai at 148.

While in 2019, Delhi reported 505 murder cases, followed by Bengaluru at 204, Chennai at 172 and Mumbai at 168.

When it comes to juveniles in conflict with the law, Delhi had reported a maximum of 2,436 cases, followed by Chennai (773), Ahmedabad (483) and Mumbai (332). In 2019, Delhi had registered 2,760 cases, followed by Chennai (647), Mumbai (611) and Surat (516), the statistics revealed.

“You need to see how many cases are registered per lakh of population. Cities in Maharashtra are big. Many people come ahead and register cases,” said joint commissioner of police, crime, Milind Bharambe.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 12:47 AM IST