Mumbai: On Monday, local trains run but with a few hiccups

Despite heavy rains on Monday, the local trains were not affected, even though they were moving slowly. There were cases of water-logging at several stretches along the Western and Central Railway, but services did not come to a standstill at least during peak hours.

The WR fared better with minimum problems on the Vasai-Virar belt, Prabhadevi and Mahim stations unlike that seen on Sunday. As many as 67,000 tickets were sold. There were some issues on the CR near Kasara where a mudslide and a tree collapse were reported. Due to this, one of the railways tracks was blocked at 9am. However, services were restored by 12.30pm. By 10.15am, the CR temporarily suspended services between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations.

“Services were suspended for 15 to 20 minutes but were resorted soon,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR. Trains between Thane-Karjat/Kasara, CSMT-Panvel and other corridors of the trans-Harbour and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar fourth corridor were operating smoothly.

By 3pm, trains on the slow line between Kalwa and Mumbra were stopped due to water-logging near Kalwa. In the evening, services were affected in the MMR at Kalyan. Finally, by 8.15pm, trains passing Kalyan station were stopped. But was restored at 9.30pm

Meanwhile, road transport was also affected as more than 90% autos, black and yellow taxis and aggregator cabs were off the road. “The drivers preferred attending to their vehicles than taking it out on road which were badly damaged and have potholes. More than 90 percent of auto rickshaws were off road,” said K K Tiwari, auto rickshaw union leader.

The electricity supply was not affected in most parts of the city. The BEST received complaints about power fluctuations in Dadar, Matunga, Bhuleshwar, Girgaum and Wadala. The power supply at large was stable.

The Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited claimed that there weren’t any supply-related issues on Monday, unlike the previous day.