Mumbai: Omicron variant XBB, XBB.1 cases detected in city

XBB surge in Maharashtra: State asks citizens to check signs for long Covid | File Photo

Two new subtypes of the Omicron variant – XBB and XBB.1 – have been detected in samples from Mumbai, revealed the 16th whole genome sequencing report of the BMC.

Earlier, these were diagnosed cases reported from Thane and Amravati. According to the data, 14% of samples were detected with the XBB.1 subtype variant, while 15% were of the XBB subtype.

Read Also Maharashtra: Experts opine new Omicron variants not causing significant hospitalisations

As per statistics, 234 samples are of the Omicron variant, of which 36 samples are of XBB and 33 of XBB.1. Of the total samples, 87 patients had not received a single dose of the vaccine, of which 15 required hospitalisation. Meanwhile, 147 patients received both doses of the vaccine.