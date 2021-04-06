Mumbai: Offline exams for Class 10 and 12 to be held as per schedule

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Tuesday, said that the state government has not yet taken a decision to postpone the offline board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 students. They will take place as per the schedule. However, the examinations slated on Saturday will have to be postponed, as the state government, under the BreakTheChain restrictions, has imposed a complete lockdown over the weekend up to April 30. The department will take a call on the matter after receiving the Chief Minister’s Office consent.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be held between April 29 and May 20. Gaikwad reiterated that, as of now, there is no change in the dates of 10th and 12th exams except those scheduled for Saturday. Around 16 lakh students in Class 10 and 15 lakh students in Class 12 are expected to appear for the examination.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Gaikwad held a meeting with the department officers and reviewed the present COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of MSBSHSE’s announcement of examination dates. She has, however, ruled out the possibility of online examinations, as in any case the student will have to come to the examination centre and appear for the same. Besides, it won’t be possible for students to appear through WhatsApp.

“Discussions are on with experts on how and where to hold the examinations. The government is exploring the option of holding the examination in schools that are closer to where the students live. Their health is the government’s priority and the examinations will be planned accordingly,” she said.

As far as the examination of Class 9 and Class 11 is concerned, Gaikwad said that the department is exploring the options of mass promotion or conducting their exams. “However, in the next two days, the decision will be made after holding a meeting with various stakeholders,” she noted.

Gaikwad has already announced that, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, all state board students across Maharashtra from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examination.