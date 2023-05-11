 Mumbai: Official, husband get jail over disproportionate income
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

A special court has sentenced a 56-year-old woman – a former assistant manager of Oriental Insurance Company – to four years’ simple imprisonment and her 60-year-old husband for two years for abetting her in a disproportionate assets case.

The court said Vijaya Khot had amassed money and properties to the tune of Rs1.17 crore by abusing her official position between 2012 and 2015.

The court found that in those years, Vijaya had acquired assets exceeding her known sources of income. The court said that Chandramohan had aided and abetted his wife in doing so. It said being the husband, he was privy to all transactions and had the opportunity to shield the ill-gotten money. “Suffice to say that he played an active role in abetting…” the judgment stated.

Special Judge SH Gwalani, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said in the order that the onus was upon the accused to explain the unaccounted cash credits in their accounts in the form of bank balance, various investment in immovable properties, etc. It said the accused had failed to give a satisfactory explanation. The husband had held the unexplained cash credits and properties in his name or in their joint name.

The court considered the age and medical health status of both accused while deciding the quantum of sentence and fine to be imposed. It imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the wife and Rs25,000 on the husband.

