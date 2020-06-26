Mumbai: Of 25,000 AYUSH doctors, only 1,500 on Covid duty

While the state government continues to promote further research in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) for Covid-19 treatment, only 1% of AYUSH doctors in Maharashtra have signed up for Covid duty so far.The Indian Medical Association (IMA), an association of allopaths, has criticised the health department for being biased. Civic officials said they have asked AYUSH doctors to join duty but most have cited reasons, including family problems, not being in Mumbai or working elsewhere.

The AYUSH ministry had, in April, conducted online Covid training courses for 1.5 lakh Ayush doctors, of whom one lakh undertook online sessions. But a mere one per cent have volunteered for Covid duty during the ongoing pandemic, with 500 being posted at Covid Care Centres (CCC).

“We have a list of 1,500 AYUSH doctors who have been assigned Covid duties across the state,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, secretary of the Medical Education and Drug Department (MEDD).

There are around 90,000 registered AYUSH doctors across the state, with 25,000 of them in Mumbai. But it is learnt that most of them are not interested in helping the government at this time. While AYUSH doctors may not be directly involved in treating patients on ventilators, they can take care of mild and moderate corona cases.