Mumbai: Nurse downloads app, loses Rs 2.46 lakh in listing fraud

A Goregaon-based 44-year-old woman was duped of Rs 2.46 lakh by a cyber fraudster earlier this month. The complainant, a nurse at a civic-run hospital, was lured by the fraudster posing as a representative of a fintech company. While a case of cheating and impersonation has been recorded by the Dindoshi police, no arrests have been made yet. A case of cheating has been lodged against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

A senior police official said the incident occurred on October 6, but an FIR was lodged only on Friday. Earlier this month, the complainant realised that her credit card bill paid via a platform, Cred, was debited twice. The bank authorities asked her to contact Cred customer care. She, however, contacted them after looking up for the number online, unaware that fraudsters often change the number with that of their own to dupe victims in Google listing frauds.

The person she contacted asked her to download ‘AnyDesk’, a remote access application from the play store. The woman obliged and shared a One Time Password with the fraudster, only to realise that once she entered her bank details the money from her debit and credit cards got deducted in a series of transactions.

She immediately approached her bank, who asked her to report the matter to the Dindoshi police and lodge a complaint. The probe revealed that the fraudster had gained access to her mobile and banking details, following which they wired Rs 2.46 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:15 AM IST