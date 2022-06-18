Mumbai: Number plate leads to bikers who robbed motorists on highway between Dahisar and Kashimira | FPJ Photo

The police have arrested six members of a notorious gang who would prowl the highway on bikes looking for motorists travelling alone and rob them of their valuables.

The gang which operates on the stretch of highway between Dahisar and Kashimira had targeted a 45-year-old businessman from Borivali on Tuesday (June 14). According to the police, the incident was reported at around 12 pm near Hotel Payal on the highway when the businessman was headed towards Vasai. The bikers who were apparently tailing his vehicle, overtook it and blocked it from the front. After hurling a volley of abuses, the bikers mounted a brutal assault on him and fled with his gold chain worth Rs. 1 lakh.

Alarmed by the brazen daylight crime, a detection team from the Dahisar police station led by Police Inspector (crime) Sanjay Bangar and API Jinpal Waghmare under the supervision of senior police inspector Pravin Patil started investigations into the cases. After scanning footage of CCTV cameras near the crime scene and the possible getaway routes, the police team zeroed in on the number plate of the suspected biker.

Based on the details, the team caught hold of Akash Pol (26) which led to the arrest of his accomplices identified as Rahul Waghmode (21), Kiran Suryavanshi (25), Vaibhav Pol (23), Suraj Suryavanshi 922) and Guru Khavdiya alias Diku (27) - all residents of Kandivali and Borivali area.

The police recovered a gold chain and two bikes which were used in the crime. Not ruling out their involvement in other similar crimes, the police have booked them under section 395 of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.

Whether it's late-night drunken brawls involving arms, break-ins, eve-teasing, roadside prostitution, violent robberies, or valuable snatching, they're all there in abundance on the highway belt due to the presence of ladies bars and other watering holes. While most of the incidents go unreported, some get buried in registers as non-cognizable cases.