Mumbai: Now, Jogeshwari hospital cancels dialysis bookings amid virus scare

Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has sickened millions and killed numerous people but on Monday, there was another killer unleashed by the lockdown in the western suburb of Jogeshwari.

Thousands of renal failure patients, whose lives hang by the vital thread of weekly dialysis, are now staring at an uncertain future, after Millat Hospital abruptly cancelled all dialysis bookings until further notice, expressing its inability to provide the treatment at the current time. Locals allege the reason for the hospital's closure is the discovery of a CoVID-19 person on its premises.

However, hospital authorities were not available for comment. According to patients who regularly visit the hospital for dialysis, on an average, at least 300 patients come here daily for this process. What will happen to them after this closure is anybody's guess.

Godfrey Fernandez, the son of one such patient, Sunny Fernandez, 60, suffering from kidney disease, said, "Every alternate day, my father has to go for dialysis. Because of his kidney disease, he cannot urinate. He is surviving by dialysis alone. Last Friday he underwent the procedure and his next appointment was for Monday. But the hospital has cancelled his booking without giving us a valid reason.

On enquiring with other hospitals, we were told no beds are available and the ones that offered the facility are demanding exorbitant amounts." The process costs anywhere between Rs 700 and Rs 1, 000 at hospitals. But in the midst of the lockdown, some hospitals are demanding Rs 4,500.

"How can the common man can afford to pay this much? It seems they are taking advantage of the situation and looting patients. Patients will die for lack of treatment, not because of the virus, " said an irate Godfrey. Dilshad Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, another person with renal issues necessitating dialysis, expressed his anxiety about the situation.

He said, "I drive an autorickshaw for two-three hours in a day to earn a livelihood. Due to the lockdown, my earnings are affected. I have a family to support and am the sole breadwinner. Since I am compelled to take dialysis treatment, I cannot drive the auto for more than a few hours. With no chance of getting the treatment now, I fear for my life."