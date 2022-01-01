e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Mumbai: North Region police return stolen goods worth Rs 1.34 crore to rightful owners

Staff Reporter
Mumbai: A day before the commencement of the new year, the North Region police organised a return of property programme.

During the event, stolen or robbed mobiles, jewellery, bikes and cars worth Rs 1.34 crore were returned to rightful owners at the hands of Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil.

As many as 84 people received their stolen goods back.

