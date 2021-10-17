Mumbai: No weekly off on weekends for Traffic police amid festive season

Mumbai: With ongoing festivals and traffic snarls across Mumbai city, no weekend holidays have been allotted for senior police inspectors of the Mumbai traffic police. The senior officials are unhappy with the superior's decision claiming they get no time to spend with their family and kids.

Rajvardhan Sinha, joint commissioner of police, traffic denied the claims and said, "We have not canceled any week off or holidays. The officials who were taking holidays on weekends. Will take their week off or holiday on weekdays," added Sinha.

The order was issued by an additional commissioner of police, traffic Satya Narayan to 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai. In October month, the weekend off was canceled twice in two weeks.

Sources from the traffic claim, usually if a senior police inspector of a particular police station was taking an off on Saturday, the senior police inspector of nearby traffic chowki was given the charge. Then he would take off on Sunday and the other day to handle his chowkies charge. "All was managed well as most of the staff is on duty. Then why are they canceling the weekend off? After working for almost five to six days on Friday they released an order about the weekend holiday cancel and allow on weekdays," added an official on condition of anonymity.

The officer added, "Weekends are the days when we get time to spend with family and kids. Traffic is a hectic job altogether due to the ongoing metro work and other ongoing work. Many times we come early and go late. The week off is a stress buster if we spend it with family who too has off from school and office. What is the use of and weekly off on weekdays? When we can't even see our family members who are busy at work," added the police officer.

