Mumbai: No weekend offs for traffic police officers

As the festival season is just around the corner, the Mumbai traffic police have informed their senior police inspectors of no weekend holidays during the said period.

The order was issued by an additional commissioner of police, Satya Narayan, to 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai. The October month saw twice the cancellation of weekend offs.

Rajvardhan Sinha, the joint commissioner of police traffic, denied the claims. “We have not cancelled any week off or holidays. The officials taking holidays on weekends will now take their week-off or holiday on weekdays,” he said.

Sources from the traffic department claimed that if a senior police inspector of a particular police station was taking an off on Saturday, the senior police inspector of nearby traffic chowki was given the charge.

He would then take off on Sunday and the other day to handle his chowkies charge. “All was managed well as most of the staff is on duty. Then why are they cancelling the weekend off? After working for almost five to six days, they released an order on Friday about the weekend weekly off cancellation,” said an officer who didn’t wish to be named.

The officer claimed that traffic is a hectic job due to ongoing metro and road construction work. “Weekends are the days when we get time to spend with family and kids. Many times we come early for work and go late. What is the use of weekly off on weekdays when we can’t even see our family members who are busy at work,” the officer added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:34 AM IST